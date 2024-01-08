MP: Ensure Purity Of Kshipra Water, CM Yadav Tells Officials In Ujjain | FP Photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): CM Mohan Yadav said that the officials of Ujjain and Indore should prepare a plan to ensure that dirty water from sewerage and drains does not enter the Kshipra River. “It is a matter of concern that dirty water from sewerage and drains is getting into Kshipra. Expert opinion should be taken for river conservation and revitalisation,” he added.

Addressing a high-level meeting at the administrative complex building, here on Sunday evening, the CM emphasised that a plan should be prepared to prevent dirty water from entering Kshipra. He said that to stop the dirty water drains and sewerage water, stop dams should be built in Sanwer, Ramvasa, Panthapipalai, Raghopipliya, and water treatment plants should also be set up here. Farmers should be advised to use the water cleaned from the water treatment plant for irrigation.

He said that new colonies also develop every year or two. Adequate arrangements should also be made for drainage of sewerage water there. Under no circumstances should that water be found in Kshipra River.

It was told in the meeting that there was a proposal to build a concrete stop dam on the Kanh River. The CM said that there is a pumping station in Sadawal. Water should be diverted towards the stop dam. He said that if dirty water is controlled by building a water treatment plant and stop dam, then Kshipra will remain pure.

The Chief Minister said that the Tata Project in the city is not completing its work on time. Therefore, their actions should be re-reviewed. He said that under no circumstances should filth accumulate in Narsing Ghat, otherwise it flows to Ram Ghat.

Regarding Gondia trenching ground, the Chief Minister said that due to garbage being dumped in one place, drinking water in five nearby villages is no longer potable. He said that at present new technology has arrived. There is a need that we manage garbage through new technology. At present a plan should be prepared to stop the Ujjain Municipal Corporation’s waste material and dirty water from the industry. He instructed Indore divisional commissioner Mal Singh to prepare an action plan in this regard.

MP Anil Firojia informed regarding the drains in Rudra Sagar and drainage arrangements in new colonies. MLA Anil Jain Kaluheda said that there is a need to build small stop dams to stop the water from dirty drains. Commissioner, public relations, Sandeep Yadav said that the officers of Indore and Ujjain divisions should make long-term and short-term projects in seven days and implement them immediately. The CM also took information regarding Namami Gange Project.