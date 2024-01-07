 MP: CM Yadav Feeds Cows At Bhartrihari Caves; Inspects Quality Of Food At Ujjain's Bhairavgarh Jail (WATCH)
MP: CM Yadav Feeds Cows At Bhartrihari Caves; Inspects Quality Of Food At Ujjain's Bhairavgarh Jail (WATCH)

Later, Yadav reached the ashram of revered Mahant Dr. Rameshwar Das, located at Gaughat in Ujjain.

Anamika PathakUpdated: Sunday, January 07, 2024, 03:01 PM IST
Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav reached Ujjain on Sunday to inaugurate the country's first healthy and clean street food hub 'Prasadam' and 'Avantika Haat Bazaar' built in Mahakal Mahalok, the newly expanded area of Mahakaleshwar Temple.

Earlier in the day, the Chief Minister reached Bhartrihari caves and worshipped Guru Gorakhnath and wished for the welfare of all the people of the state. The Chief Minister also reached the Gaushala there and fed the cows.

Later, Yadav reached the ashram of revered Mahant Dr. Rameshwar Das, located at Gaughat in Ujjain. He took blessings from the saint and was also feted by them.

Inspects quality of food at Bhairavgarh jail

After visiting the caves, CM Mohan Yadav visited Bhairavgarh jail of the district, where he took stock of the arrangements for the inmates including the quality of food.

According to the information, during his visit, Yadav was also given a guard of honour, which he refused to accept.

Visits Valmiki Ashram

After this, CM Yadav also went to Valmiki Dham Ashram in Ujjain, where he paid floral tributes at the memorial and statue of Saint Sohandas ji and prayed for the happiness, and prosperity of the state.

