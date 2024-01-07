Madhya Pradesh: Country's First Healthy & Clean Food Street 'Prasadam' To Be Dedicated Today In Ujjain

FP Photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and in the chief hospitality of Union Minister of health and family welfare Mansukh Mandaviya, the newly-constructed country’s first healthy and clean food street, 'Prasadam' at Shri Mahakal Mahalok will be inaugurated on Sunday.

Deputy Chief Minister and in-charge of public health and family welfare and medical education Rajendra Shukla and minister of state for public health and family welfare Narendra Shivaji Patel with MP Anil Firojiya, MLAs Tej Bahadur Singh Chauhan, Jitendra Pandya, Satish Malviya, Anil Jain Kaluheda, Mahesh Parmar and Dinesh Jain Boss will also be present.

The guests will inaugurate the country’s first healthy and clean food street Prasadam built at Shri Mahakal Lok, perform bhoomi pujan of 36 health institutions and inaugurate 150 health institutions of the state.

The country’s first healthy and clean food street in Mahakal Lok, Prasadam will be started by FSSAI and Smart City. Special care will be taken of cleanliness while preparing street food here. A hub of street food will be created in Prasadam, where the devotees coming to visit Lord Mahakaleshwar can enjoy the local cuisine of Ujjain. Special attention will be given to all the parameters under Eat Right Food here.

The Prasadam will start at the premises above the smart vehicle parking located near Neelkanth Forest. Various types of stalls will be set up for Prasadam. There will also be a stall for testing food items.

As per the programme, CM Yadav and Union minister Dr Mandaviya along with other public representatives will do bhoomi pujan and inauguration of 187 works worth Rs 218.76 crore. This includes bhoomi pujan of 36 health institutions of the state which will cost Rs 118.07 crore, inauguration of 150 health institutions of the state which will cost Rs 98.94 crore and inauguration of Ujjain Food Street Prasadam which costs Rs 1.75crore.