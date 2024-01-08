Pending Licence Renewal: Blood Component Separation Machine Remains Locked In MP's Barwani District Hospital | FP Photo

Barwani (Madhya Pradesh): District Hospital has faced a setback in utilising a blood component separation machine, which arrived in 2017. The machine remains locked due to a shortage of experts, staff, and pending licence renewal.

Despite being equipped with modern facilities during the COVID-19 period, the blood bank struggles to address major deficiencies. Barwani MLA Rajan Mandloi expressed concern over the delay, stating that while the building for the unit was completed in 2013, the machine has not commenced operations due to the lack of necessary personnel and licence renewal.

Read Also MP Horror: Stray Dog Spotted Carrying Fetus In Jaw In Neemuch

The district hospital caters to patients from Barwani, Dhar, Alirajpur, Khargone, and other areas, mainly providing blood to sickle cell and thalassemia patients. The blood bank handles a substantial number of transactions, surpassing 10,000 units annually.

Read Also MP: Visually Impaired Muslim Poet From Khandwa Gets Invitation For Ayodhya Ram Temple Inauguration

Civil Surgeon Dr Anita Singare revealed that the inspection team raised objections during the initial inspection, prompting a resolution process. Once the pending licence is obtained after re-inspection, the blood component separation unit is poised to begin operations, potentially alleviating challenges faced by thalassemia patients in the region.