Madhya Pardesh: Eyes of centenarian to live on after her death in Khargone

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): Setting up an example before society, Chauhan family here in Kotha village of Khargone district donated eyes of their centenarian mother who died recently.

According to information, Banshi Bai, who had completed 100 years of her life died recently, informed Sweta Chowdhary of Khushhali Seva Sansthan said that her organisation had received information from Dr Shalini Ratoria.

After this, the institute coordinated and discussed with the eye department of the district hospital and cooperated in the donation.

District Hospital's eye assistant Uday Singh Rathore contacted the family members. After taking all the details of the deceased, the corneas were removed and sent to the Eye Bank. The members of the organization gave a citation to his son Kailash Chauhan by expressing gratitude for this philanthropic decision towards humanity.

