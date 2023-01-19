Madhya Pradesh: Khargone administration assures Government College girls of security

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): A complaint box will be installed in the Government Girls College college, in which girls can put in complaints regarding any misbehaviour with them and their problems. This announcement was made during an interactive session organised by collector Kumar Purushottam and SP Dharamveer Singh at the local Government Girls College on Thursday.

Addressing the students Singh said that 'we are here as local guardians for you'. This complaint box will be opened every week by a female police officer. Also, the names will be kept confidential. Collector Kumar said that soon public transport only for women would be launched in the city. All staff of the bus including the driver and conductor would be female. A canteen will be also started by the self-help group for girl students in the college.

For self-defence, the administration is planning to conduct Taekwondo training sessions for the students. The tender for road construction from Bawdi bus stand to the college has also been opened and the whole tendering process would be completed within a week.

(If you have a story, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here.)

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)