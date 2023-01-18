Madhya Pradesh: Three boys drown while playing in water-filled pit in Khargone district

Representative Image

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): Three minor boys drowned while playing in a water-filled pit at a village in Khargone district on Wednesday, police said.

The incident occurred at Mothapura village under Oon police station limits, some 15km from the district headquarters, an official said.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Dharmveer Singh said the boys, aged between eight and 13 years, left their homes in the morning telling their family members they were going out to play.

When they didn't return home, their family members got worried and launched a frantic search for them. They later found their bodies floating in a pit filled with water, he said.

The SP said an overhead tank was being constructed in the village and the contractor had left the pit open.

Action will be taken against the contractor after an investigation, Singh said. It appears the boys were playing in the water-filled pit using a tyre, he said.

