Madhya Pradesh: Food cluster to come up near Transport Nagar

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): Khargone district collector Kumar Purushottam on Monday chaired review meeting and instructed officials to chalk out a plan to develop the city as transport nagar.

Land rent amount has also to be provided for this. Along with this, a food cluster will also be set up near Transport Nagar. The Industries Department has asked for land for the cluster.

Collector has instructed the tehsildar to allot the land following announcements by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on December 14.

Apart from issuing tender for the construction of Navagraha Temple Corridor, instructions were given to PWD executive engineer Vijay Panwar for construction of Magaria to Mandi road.

In the meeting, details of flyover’s construction too were discussed. As SDO of the bridge department Ratmale was not present, collector ordered treasury officer Anand Patle to deduct his salary for a day.

Additional collector KK Malaviya, joint collector Shirali Jain and all SDMs and district officers were present in the meeting. The district-level staff was connected through VC.

Maheshwar's tourism calendar will also be made

Information about calendar of Khargone district was also taken in the meeting. District Panchayat CEO Jyoti Sharma said that the work of the district calendar was in the final stage. Apart from this, instructions have been given to prepare an annual calendar based on various events and tourism to be organized in Maheshwar and Mandleshwar.

