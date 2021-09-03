Madhya Pradesh: Sham-e-Mausiki, ‘Mere Bharat jaisa koi desh nahi’

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): ‘Meri baaton mein hai sachchai, ye jhooth mera updesh nahi, Mere Bharat jaisa koi desh nahi…’.

Ghazal singer Ahmed Chishti from Sufi Musician Band, Sanavad, presented the couplet in a concert ‘Sham-e-mausiki’ on Thursday evening. Madhya Pradesh Urdu Akademi organised the event under ‘Gamak’. Chishti also presented Amir Khushro’s ‘Chhap tilak sab chheen li re mose naina milaike…’.

Besides, Ghazal singer Zamir Khan from Bhopal presented some popular works of shayar Bashir Badr, Riyafat Sarosh, Akhtar Saeed Khan . He began with Bashir Badr’s ‘Yun hi be-sabab na phira karo koi sham ghar mein raha karo…’. It was followed by Riyafat Sarosh’s ‘Dil mein rakh lo ki nigahon mein basa lo mujhko…’ and Akhtar Saeed Khan’s ‘Mai ne mana ek na ek din laut ke tu aa jayega…’.

Director of the Akademi Nusrat Mehdi threw light on the event. Zafar Khan conducted the event. The one-hour online concert was streamed on the YouTube channel of the culture department-https://youtu.be/cwDXeB6P7w4 and https://youtu.be/bEe_ZZukdC8.

