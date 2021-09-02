Madhya Pradesh: Ruckus created at Sonkatch civil hospital after BMO refuses to conduct post-mortem

Sonkatch (Madhya Pradesh): Sonkatch civil hospital once again stormed into the news when block medical officer Dr Adarsh Naneriya refused to conduct a post-mortem ignoring the norms laid by the health department.

It is to be mentioned that Dr Naneriya has always remained in the news ever after he joined as the block medical officer at the civil hospital here in Sonkatch.

The case against Dr Naneriya was reported on Tuesday. Family members of one Gulab Bai, wife of Sujan Singh Rajput brought her to the civil hospital for post-mortem after she allegedly died of snakebite in her village. Dr Naneriya who was on duty at the hospital refused to conduct a post-mortem citing it was too late (post-sunset).

As per the rules, the post-mortem of the deceased was to be done by Dr Adarsh Naneriya on Wednesday morning since he was on duty when the body came to the hospital. But he refused to conduct the post-mortem and passed on the order to another on-duty doctor in the morning.

The doctor who was on duty refused to do so and said that as per the norms, Dr Naneriya should conduct the post-mortem.

The troubled relatives approached former MLA Rajendra Verma on Wednesday morning, on which former MLA representative Kelash Verma and tehsildar Jitendra Verma reached the hospital and had words with BMO Dr Naneriya. About two hours later, BMO Dr Naneriya performed the post-mortem.

Owing to a delay in the post-mortem, deceased's family members attempted to take away the body without the post-mortem from the hospital.

Meanwhile, tehsildar Jitendra Verma who was present at the hospital explained the importance of formalities and convinced them to take the body only after post-mortem. Family members said that they will lodge a complaint with the district collector for Naneria’s inaction.

Published on: Thursday, September 02, 2021, 04:42 PM IST