Bhopal

Updated on: Wednesday, September 01, 2021, 10:46 PM IST

Fear of identity disclosure: Customers avoid taking cash memo from liquor shops in Bhopal

Madhya Pradesh government has asked liquor shop licensees to issue cash memo on every purchase of liquor of any brand and size from September 1.
Staff Reporter
Liquor shop manager issuing bill against the sale they made, as per the new guidelines, on Wednesday in Bhopal. | FP

Liquor shop manager issuing bill against the sale they made, as per the new guidelines, on Wednesday in Bhopal. | FP

BHOPAL: Liquor shops began issuing cash memo to customers in the state capital from Wednesday to check overpricing at the shops.

However, a number of customers were seen telling salesmen their names and taking the bills. However, there were shops in New Market and MP Nagar, which issued the bills selectively, making it a partial compliance of state government order.

The state government has asked liquor shop licensees to issue cash memo on every purchase of liquor of any brand and size from Wednesday. They were asked to display name and number of the excise department official concerned so that people could lodge complaint against him in case of non-compliance of government order.

Meanwhile, those who sought bills were given the copy. Otherwise, sale without bills was rampant. There were visitors who were unaware of new rule and when asked why they didn’t seek the bill from the shop, they said they were not aware of any such order passed by the government.

A customer who didn’t wish to be named said, “I will send someone else to bring liquor as my name will be disclosed on the bill.”

On the other hand, the employees at liquor shops claimed they issued bills to every visitor.

District excise officer Sajendra Mori said, “We have not received any complaint related to non issuance of bills. So, there is no question of department taking action against any liquor shop.”

Published on: Wednesday, September 01, 2021, 10:46 PM IST
