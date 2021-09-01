Bhopal: Pet guards locked house as eerie silence prevails where engineer killed self, made bid on family

BHOPAL: One is greeted by eerie silence and presence of a dog standing near a flat on visiting the part of Sahara estate in the city where engineer Ravi Thackrey, 54, allegedly killed his son and made an attempt on the life of his daughter and wife before committing suicide on Saturday morning.

Thakre who became jobless in June this year allegedly slit the throats of son Chirag, 16, and daughter Gunjan, 14, while giving poison to his wife Ranjana, 50, before ending his life.

Ranjana and Gunjan are admitted in Hamidia hospital. Both are out of danger but vision in Gunjan’s eyes is affected, which needs treatment.

The flat where Thackreys lived is locked. Their one-and-half year-old pet dog Bruno is being taken care of by a neighbour but it roams around searching for owners and hardly allows visitors including police personnel and journalists to go near the locked flat.

“When police team visits the apartment, it seeks help of neighbour to keep the dog away,” said Ajay Arora, the neighbour who takes care of the dog.

Her added, “We take care of the dog but haven’t leashed him. He looks sad. We allow it to move around so that we know if anyone visits the flat.”

Another resident Dharmveer Singh said, “The elders’ routine has changed after the incident and no one walks around at night. Given the nature of crime, the atmosphere looks scary and even children have stopped coming out of house to play.”

Initially, inmates restricted the vegetable vendors from coming to their apartment. There are still certain undeclared restrictions one can feel around.

“We don’t know what was going on in Ravi Thackrey’s mind. He looked tense since he lost his job but nobody thought that he would take the drastic step like this. We are still shocked,” Arora said.

Published on: Wednesday, September 01, 2021, 05:50 PM IST