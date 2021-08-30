Madhya Pradesh: Women in Chhatarpur throws daughters in the well, hangs self too in the well

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): A women in village Parwa of Satai police station area allegedly threw her two daughters into the well, later, swung self on the noose too.

The elder daughter girl got trapped in the brick of the well and survived while the mother and her 10-month-old daughter died on the spot.

It is said that the woman was annoyed over mother-in-law snatching her mobile phone.

Police station in-charge SI Pradeep Saraf said, “The dead bodies have been evacuated with the help of the villagers. We have handed over the bodies of both of them to the relatives after conducting postmortem.”

The hair-raising incident was reported in Chhatarpur district of Madhya Pradesh on Sunday. Rani Yadav (25) who lives in village Parwa of Satai police station area, indulged in a verbal spat with her mother-in-law over using mobile. Rani got annoyed when she snatched her phone and kept it. Irked over this act, she took her two daughters, one age four years and one 10-months-old, threw them in the well located in Dalit Basti and hanged self on the noose too in the well.

The 10-month-old girl and Rani died on the spot, while the 4-year-old girl got trapped in the well and was rescued. However, the girl suffered injuries. After hearing shrieks of the girl, people looked into the well and immediately informed the police.

Published on: Monday,August 30, 2021, 10:19 AM IST