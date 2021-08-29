Bhopal: Baldev Khemani elected president of Loha Vyavasayi Sangh

Bhopal: Baldev Khemani was nominated as the president of Loha Vyavasayi Evum Nirmata Sangh on Sunday. Executive body of the Sangh has been constituted.

Anil Gupta has been nominated as general secretary while Nitin Agrawal will be treasurer. Sanjay Badjatya, Narain Khemani, Om Prakash Daryani, Shailendra Gupta will be vice presidents.

Jawahar Tehalramani will be secretary. The executive members are Anil Soni, Subodh Jain, Anil Bajaj, Husain Safi, Giriraj Jhavar,Rahul Saraf, Gautam Parmani, Ratan Banwari, Mohammed Ishrar Khan, Akash Tongiya and Rajiv Sharma.

Baldev Khemani has constituted a five members golden committee comprising Shravan Agrawal, Aziz Bhai, Yashwant Khemani, Jaiprakash Jain and Santosh Makhija to review of working of Sangh. Khemani said that talks are on with government but iron traders are deprived of loha mandi in state capital.

Published on: Sunday,August 29, 2021, 11:43 PM IST