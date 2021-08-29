Bhopal: Elections for Bhopal Chamber of Commerce likely to be held on September 5

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Elections for Bhopal Chamber of Commerce which was postponed by district administration for not taking permission from administration, is likely to be held on September 5.

The elections were earlier scheduled to be held on Sunday. But, it was postponed because of the objections taken by the district administration.

The district collector Avinash Lawania didn’t not allow to conduct the elections, citing reasons that the elections officer didn’t take permission from administration for conducting an election in a pandemic.

According to information, elections officer of Bhopal Chamber has now applied for permission for elections and has sought permission for holding elections on September 5.

Aditya Manya Jain, MD Kalpatru Multiplier Ltd, who is also contesting elections, said, “Bhopal Chamber of Commerce has applied for permission for election on September 5. It is lacuna on part of elections officer who did not take permission in legal way in pandemic time.”

There are over 4000 members of Bhopal Chamber of Commerce. As many of the members have not deposited the activities fee, the executive bodies didn’t permit them to vote in the election.

According to information, 1962 members have been permitted to exercise their franchise.

