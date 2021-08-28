Bhopal: Elections for Bhopal Chamber of Commerce (BCC) postponed

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The elections for Bhopal Chamber of Commerce (BCC) executive body have been postponed, as the election officer of Chamber of Commerce didn’t take due permission from the district administration. The election was scheduled to be held on Sunday.

The candidates, who have been campaigning in their favours for months, have expressed their disappointment. Notably, the election officer didn’t apply for due permission from district administration for conducting the election. It is mandatory to take permission from the district administration to conduct the election or any gathering because of the pandemic.

Candidates from both panels- Pragatisheel and Sadbhavana- called on collector Avinash Lawani and appealed to him to allow the elections at earliest. The candidates informed the collectors that they have spent much money and time campaigning.

Pragatisheel panel’s presidential candidate Tejkul Pal Singh said that the election should be conducted as all candidates have been preparing for elections for months.

Similarly, Aditya Manya Jain, who is contesting for general secretary from Parivartan panel said, “it is not justified to postpone election all of sudden by district administration. It is a mistake on the part of the election officer of the Chamber of Commerce.”

Published on: Saturday,August 28, 2021, 01:47 PM IST