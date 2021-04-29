Madhya Pradesh: Oxygen tanker reaches Nagda from 10,000 km, gets empty in an hour

Nagda: Due to the Covid-19 pandemic people are running from pillar to post to arrange oxygen and in such a situation Saluja brothers are supplying oxygen to people free of cost. In the wee hours of Wednesday morning in the presence of tehsildar they filled the cylinders of 200 people free of cost.

Two young men of the city, Manindar Saluja and Manjeet Saluja, who are brothers, are playing an important role in providing free oxygen cylinders and benefitting people of rural areas including Mandsaur, Barnagar, Jaora, Ujjain and Neemuch. Last night, at around 11 pm, 200 people were waiting for their turn to get oxygen cylinders refilled at Mandeep Industries plant in Bhagatpuri. Due to technical fault in the tanker of the oxygen cylinder, it reached the plant at around 4 am. Tehsildar Ashish Khare himself was present on the spot and heard the woes of the people. Manindar and Manjeet refilled free oxygen cylinders for 200 persons after the tanker reached the plant at four in the morning.