Madhya Pradesh: People contribute to Covid Centre in Barnagar, donate funds, medicines, oxygen cylinders and other materials

Barnagar: People are contributing for the 52 bedded Covid Centre located at the Hazaribagh Bus Stand in Barnagar under Atmanirbhar Barnagar. This centre is giving proper treatment to the Covid patients on a minimal fee.

With the efforts of SDM Dr Yogesh Tukaram Bharsat and his team, various organisations, social organisations and other people are coming forward and are donating funds, medicines, oxygen cylinders and other materials required.

The director of Ashok Hospital and president of Press Club, Dr Narendra Singh Rajawat donated Rs 51000 for the operating the Covid Centre, Dr Vasudev Kabra and Kabra Medical donated 5000 doxycycline capsules, 5000 Ivermectin tablets, 10 litre sanitiser, 10 face shields, 10 N-95 mask and 3 protection kits. Statistics Officer AK Parihar donated Rs 55000 collected through the Barnagar 01 project. Dr Mayur Parihar from Kolkata donated an oxygen machine to SDM Dr Yogesh Tukaram in the presence of civil hospital incharge Dr Devendra Swami, BJP president Shyam Sharma and others.