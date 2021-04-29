Madhya Pradesh: Oxygen machines unavailable in Indian markets, will call from abroad, says MP Guman Singh Damor

Jobat: Covid positive patients are losing lives due to unavailability of oxygen in hospitals and instead of doing something for the same and giving assurance, MP Guman Singh Damor gave a weird statement on lack of oxygen in the district on Wednesday. “Oxygen machines are not available in Indian markets, will try to get from abroad”, he said.

When Covid patients were troubled due to lack of oxygen in the country, at that time prime minister, chief ministers, MP’s, MLA’s and all the other leaders worked hard on their own levels to do something for getting oxygen machines and many leaders did give oxygen machines to hospitals and Covid centres. But when Ratlam Jhabua MP Guman Singh Damor was questioned about oxygen machines by the journalists he gave a weird statement and said that oxygen machines are unavailable in Indian markets and they will try to get them from abroad. "I tried to find the machines myself in the market, but couldn’t find any."