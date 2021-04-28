Union power secretary to Madhya Pradesh: ‘Arrange for special vaccination drive for our power employees’

BHOPAL: A special vaccination drive for power employees is likely to begin soon in Madhya Pradesh after Union power secretary Alok Kumar’s letter to the chief secretary. The Union secretary has requested chief secretaries of all states to arrange for—and facilitate—a special vaccination drive on a priority basis for all those working for power utilities, including those working on contract basis.

Employees of the power department are working round the clock to ensure uninterrupted power supply and their safety should be ensured, Kumar said. The Union power secretary has suggested that it could be done by organising mass vaccination camps at appropriate locations to cover all the personnel working for power utilities to protect them from getting infected with the virus.

Earlier, the All-India Power Engineers’ Federation (AIPEF), a national-level body representing power engineers, had written to the Union government to treat electricity employees as frontline workers as they were working round the clock during the pandemic and maintaining uninterrupted power supply.

In its letter, the AIPEF brought to the Centre’s notice that thousands of power sector employees were already affected with Covid and hundreds of them had already succumbed to the virus. The present surge in Covid would require uninterrupted power supply to the hospitals, isolation centres, oxygen-producing units and other facilities linked to the treatment of Covid patients.