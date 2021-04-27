Madhya Pradesh 'weak' in providing corona-related data

BHOPAL: The state government is not able to fight the corona pandemic the way it should have. The government does not have corona-related data which can help it to understand what is going to happen. Two months have passed since the second wave of Covid-19 hit the state, but the government is in want of correct information about the disease. Those who were afflicted with the disease in its first wave have been infected in its second wave, too. Most of the people afflicted with the disease in its second wave are health workers who have been vaccinated.

However, the government has no information about such cases. Many of those who have been given both the jabs of the vaccine have been infected. The government has no information about them.

As far as providing data about deaths goes, the position of Madhya Pradesh is the worst among all the other states in the country. The figure of deaths provided by the state is false. The government has provided information about 5% of the cases of death. Apart from that, the government has not prepared any data about Covid-19, which can help the people to fight against the disease in future.