Madhya Pradesh: People badly want to know how long Corona Curfew will go on

BHOPAL: Extension of the Corona Curfew by a week has sparked confusion among the people. Besides the shopkeepers, the buyers are unable to understand how long the lockdown imposed in the name of Corona Curfew will continue. On the other hand, but for closing the shops and markets, the government has no other options to arrest the pandemic.
As well as an acute shortage of beds in hospitals in the districts across the state, there is a huge deficiency of oxygen. What is more, the Corona Curfew has failed to control the number of patients, which is spiralling every day.
Now, the coronavirus has begun to blaze through the rural areas and the government is ill at ease about it. Against this backdrop, the government has no other way but to hem in the people inside the four walls of their residence.
According to a senior officer, the Corona Curfew may continue unless the number of patients decreases. He says that, if there is no curfew, a large number of people will throng the markets and shops. In that case, it will be difficult to control the disease.
At a recent review meeting held by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, it came to light that the number of corona patients was fewer in those places where the curfew was strictly imposed than in the areas where it was not done. He directed the officers to spare no efforts to stop the virus. Chouhanís directives suggest that the Corona Curfew will continue.
The coronavirus could be overwhelmed only by staying indoors, Chouhan said. So, people should remain indoors to arrest the disease. It is now clear that, as long as the cases spiral, the state will remain under curfew.
According to medical experts, the chances of the number of corona cases declining before mid-May are bleak. Nonetheless, the small traders are bearing the brunt of the curfew.
Mahesh, who runs a betel shop, says that, if this condition continues, it will be difficult to manage the household expenses in the coming months. Mahesh says now that he has already spent the money he had, he is uncertain about how he will feed his family.
In the same way, Ramkishan, a hammal in a mandi, is on pins and needles about the future of his family. He says there is no work, since the corona pandemic has forced the administration to shut the mandi. Ramkishan says he has somehow managed his household expenses. He also borrowed money from the traders for whom he works, and only if he gets more loans will he be able to feed his family.
Disease to reach its peak by May 15: AIIMS head
* The director of AIIMS, Sarman Singh, says the disease will reach its peak on the ground of how people conduct themselves in the present situation
* At the moment, it seems that the disease may reach its peak in the second week of May
* Singh says the people should strictly follow the corona protocols
