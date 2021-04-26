Madhya Pradesh: People badly want to know how long Corona Curfew will go on

BHOPAL: Extension of the Corona Curfew by a week has sparked confusion among the people. Besides the shopkeepers, the buyers are unable to understand how long the lockdown imposed in the name of Corona Curfew will continue. On the other hand, but for closing the shops and markets, the government has no other options to arrest the pandemic.

As well as an acute shortage of beds in hospitals in the districts across the state, there is a huge deficiency of oxygen. What is more, the Corona Curfew has failed to control the number of patients, which is spiralling every day.

Now, the coronavirus has begun to blaze through the rural areas and the government is ill at ease about it. Against this backdrop, the government has no other way but to hem in the people inside the four walls of their residence.