Ghastly Crime To Get Flat Vacated: Attempt To Set Garment Trader, His Flat Afire

Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A garment merchant, Gajendra Rai, and his family suffered a very frightening experience on Thursday night when some men tried to set the merchant and his flat on fire using petrol. Later, the accused also set his car on fire and fled the scene when the complainant had gone to the police station to lodge a complaint. The incident was captured in the CCTV installed near the parking lot.

According to the complainant, he had bought the flat from the accused Yash Silawat’s father a few years ago but Yash wants Gajendra to vacate the flat. The accused has many times in the past too threatened Rai to get the flat vacated but each time Rai has refused to do the bidding. So the accused along with his two accomplices came to his house to set him and his flat on fire.

According to the police, the incident took place in Mitesh Apartment in Godbole Colony around 7 pm. Gajendra Rai, resident of flat number 302 of the apartment has lodged a complaint that he was having dinner when the accused Yash Silawat knocked on the door. When Rai opened the door, Silawat and his two accomplices pulled him out and threatened him. They later poured petrol not only on him but outside his flat too. Rai saved himself by running inside the flat and the accused tried to set the flat on fire and fled.

Thankfully, the apartment’s residents extinguished the flames before the fire could spread and only some curtains and clothes hung on the door and some portions of the gate were gutted in the fire. The accused before leaving the spot threatened Rai that his mother had sent him to set the family ablaze.

At the time of the incident, Rai, his wife and two children were inside the house and this incident scared them no end. After the incident, Rai reached Annapurna police station to lodge a complaint against Silawat and his two accomplices. On his return, his wife informed that his SUV parked near the apartment was also set on fire by some youths. He checked the CCTVs and found that Silawat and his accomplices were present at the spot. On Friday, Rai lodged another complaint against the accused.