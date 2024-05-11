Mother's Day 2024: She Is The Power, We Celebrate This Weekend!

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Soft as a flower, Stronger than a tower, She is our personal angel, Making magic happen with her miracle.

Since every day is a gift from her, on this weekend, we celebrate her, our mother. A mother gifts and brightens our life. As we begin celebrations of Mother's Day weekend, we want to share this joy with our readers with some inspirational and lovely stories. Though every mother is precious and special, we selected three such mothers whose stories will definitely make you smile.

A lady, who gave a new life to her village, before giving birth to her baby. While pregnant, Foolmati of Godhbhara village, MP, saved the lives of many farmers by learning and launching a greenhouse. Started from a small greenhouse, she now helps 5 villages around her.

Another inspirational mother is CA Arwa M Neemuchwala. The biggest hurdle in our life is the inability to accept our faults. Breaking this ugly chain of ego, she stands as a strong mother who accepted her mistake in picking a husband and transformed her life.

Now, as a single mother and inspiration to her little one, Neemuchwala is one of our supermoms.

Not far behind is Gayatri Pawar, whose story is told proudly by her daughter Layesha Sanghavi.

Mom gave birth to a village before her baby

Our families had depended on farming for generations to feed themselves. During the dry season, the farmers migrated to distant places to work as manual labour and earn wages. There were times when eating two meals a day seemed a luxury.

I enrolled for an orientation workshop on Agriculture Entrepreneurship with Pradan. While attending the sessions, I conceived the idea of a centralised vegetable nursery because local farmers did not have a reliable place to buy seeds or saplings. Slowly, but steadily, I started believing in my ability to change the prospect of vegetable cultivation; I offered services to all five villages nearby, whereas I now operate along with the Krishi Sakhi to ensure a reasonable income for vegetable farmers.

I cater to 550 farmers from five different villages in MP in one month.

I did all this while I was expecting a child.

Accept mistakes, continue to grow, my darling

As a mother, we have to take a stand for our daughter. I took that stand and Iĺm able to be my best self for my daughter. I went through a lot of abuse from my husband. Pari was 1.5 years old when I decided to take a stand and move out. She is my strength. Everything takes time. Iámade a decisionáfor the betterment of my child and myself, not depending on any financial help. Being a mother is my biggest gift. I was very unsure initially because Iĺm very empathetic. I want to raise my daughter to be a strong woman. I want her to be able to have her voice. I need her to speak up and be herself. I made a mistake by choosing the wrong person in haste, but I accept my mistake. But I teach her, we all make mistakes but we must recover from them.

CA Arwa M Neemuchwala, mother of Pari Sharma, studying in class 1 -C at Advanced Academy, Indore.

Mom can do it all with grace & determination

My story begins with the absence of my father, avoiding that could have left me feeling incomplete. Yet, my mother stepped into both roles with grace and determination. She became my rock, my mentor, and my greatest champion.

During the dark days ofáCOVID-19ápandemic, my mother's resilience shone brighter than ever. Despite facing financial hardships, she instilled in me the importance of giving back to the community. At the age of nine, I donated 60 U.S. Dollars from my own earnings through a computer project to support our school (St. Joseph Convent) during these uncertain times inspired by my mother's selflessness.

At just eleven years old, I tackled the challenge of IIT Python programming, a feat made possible by my mother's unwavering belief in my abilities. Her faith in me gave me the confidence to push the boundaries of what I thought was possible.

Layesha Sanghvi

Class 7 - A

St. Joseph Convent School Bijalpur, AB Road, Indore