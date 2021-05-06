Madhya Pradesh: Only 5 people allowed during cremation in Khargone, strict curfew norms in town as well as rural areas

Khargone: Environment and corona in-charge minister Hardeep Singh Dang called out for a meeting with the Crisis Management Group, on Wednesday and directed to restrict all the wedding and death ceremonies in town. Only 5 people will be allowed during cremation. Dang also directed 2 officers to be posted in hospital for providing necessary information regarding health facilities and also enquired about the Remdesivir injections in hospitals. Civil surgeon Dr Divyesh Sharma informed him that the basement for the oxygen plant has been prepared and the machines will be set-up in a week.

Minister dang also enquired about the enforcement of curfew norms in town and nearby villages. Additional Executive Officer of Zila Panchayat Purshottam Patidar informed him that some village people are voluntarily restricting outsiders in the village. Minister also directed Police Commissioner Shailendra Singh Chouhan along with SDM, Tehsildar and others to strictly enforce the curfew norms in town as well as in rural areas.

During the meeting, Member of Parliament Gajendra Patel informed that he inspected the Covid Care Centre in Maheshwar and Barwaha and enquired about the health of patients in home isolation through video calls.