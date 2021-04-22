Madhya Pradesh: Only 10 percent vaccinated in Dhar, district faces shortage of oxygen, beds, and medicines

As per the information, the district recorded 1.4 lakh vaccination till April 12, but in next 10 days district only recorded 30,000 vaccination in its 14 blocks.

It is to be mentioned that Dhar district comprising a majority of tribal-dominated development blocks recorded the highest number of Covid-19 cases after Indore district in Indore division. District recorded 6,608 novel coronavirus cases. With 5,704 recoveries and 82 deaths, district still have 822 active cases.

One of an accredited social health activist (ASHA) from the district on condition of anonymity says she is finding it difficult to convince villagers to get vaccinated against Covid-19.

“Villagers threatened us that if we insisted on the vaccination, they would not allow us to enter the village,” she said.

She added that villagers had a number of reasons to avoid vaccination, some are afraid that vaccination could put their lives in danger or some afraid of mild fever as they could not afford a day off work during such a tight situation.