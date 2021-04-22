Madhya Pradesh: Doctor's tantrum forces kin, pregnant woman to leave CHC in Jobat

Jobat: Locals in Jobat are irked at some doctors and staff who are allegedly bent on maligning the noble profession and public health system.

Locals allege that doctor Obstetrics and Gynaecologist at Jobat CHC Gunja Thakur frequently misbehaves with patients and throws tantrums during her duty hours.

On of April 21, kin of a pregnant woman took her Jobat CHC for delivery.

The nurse on duty called Dr Thakur for conducting the delivery, but, she refused to turn up at the CHC and asked the nurse to send the woman and her kin to some other facility.

However, when block medical officer Dr Vijay Baghel told her to attend the pregnant woman, she showed up at the hospital at 3 am but started throwing tantrums on Dr Baghel and Dr Kshitij. After witnessing the temper of Dr Thakur, the kin of the pregnant woman realised that it better to take her to some other hospital and left.