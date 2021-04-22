Madhya Pradesh: 145 new cases found, tally 8,404, 1,539 sample reports pending in Ratlam

Ratlam: A total of 191 people were discharged after recovery while 145 tested positive for the corona in the district on Wednesday.

The district has recorded 7,071 recoveries out of its tally of 8,404 so far. Overall, 1,181 patients are under treatment and 1,539 sample reports were pending.

The recovery rate is above 84% and the death rate is less than 2%.

About 14% of the total positive cases detected so far are under treatment.

Official information said that motivational lectures have been started to boost the morale of Covid patients at the GMC Covid-19 Hospital.