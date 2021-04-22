Madhya Pradesh: 145 new cases found, tally 8,404, 1,539 sample reports pending in Ratlam

Ratlam: A total of 191 people were discharged after recovery while 145 tested positive for the corona in the district on Wednesday.
The district has recorded 7,071 recoveries out of its tally of 8,404 so far. Overall, 1,181 patients are under treatment and 1,539 sample reports were pending.
The recovery rate is above 84% and the death rate is less than 2%.
About 14% of the total positive cases detected so far are under treatment.
Official information said that motivational lectures have been started to boost the morale of Covid patients at the GMC Covid-19 Hospital.
Need to augment facilities at GMC: Devda to CM
Ratlam district Covid in-charge minister Jagdish Devda told Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan that more facilities are required at Government Medical College (GMC) Covid-19 Hospital amid the rising cases of corona patients.
He also thanked Chouhan for his support so far in Ratlam and Mandsaur districts.
Devda also talked to the ACS Health department Mohammed Suleman and discussed the issue of the supply of Remdesivir injections.
Immunity booster tonic distributed
District coordinator of MP Jan Abhiyan Parishad Ratnesh Vijayvargiya and social workers Kachru Rathod said that immunity booster tonic and vegetable cleaner were distributed at an old age home in Lakkadpeetha and Viriakhedi on Thrusday. Parisahd organised the event with the support of Bharat Vyas of Palsoda village.
