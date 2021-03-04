Madhya Pradesh: No Congress flag at Kisan Mahapanchayat in Ratlam, Digvijaya Singh prefers to listen to farmers

Ratlam: A kisan mahapanchayat was held against three controversial farm laws in Delanpur village of Ratlam district on Thursday. For mahapanchayat a handful of foodgrain and Rs 5 from every farmerís house of the village was sought as protest against the three farm laws.
Sanyukta Sangharsha Samiti member Gurnam Singh, Dr Ajay Malaira from Delhi, Ramnarain Kusumaria from Delhi and former state Congress president Arun Yadav addressed the Kisan Mahapanchayat. There was no Congress flag at Kisan Mahapanchayat venue though it was arranged by Ratlam rural district Congress committee. Stateís former chief minister and senior Congress leader Digvijays Singh did not address the programme as he made it clear that he attended the Kisan Mahapanchayat just to listen to farmerís plight.
During the Mahapanchayat, all speakers lambasted Modi government for drafting anti-farmer law just to benefit his corporate and industrialist friends.
The speakers appealed to the government to withdraw agricultural laws, urging farmers to support the agitation on Delhi border. The Mahapanchayat did not have a forum for speakers and leaders.
Addressing the event, Gurnam Singh said that new farms laws were against farmers and age-old farming. The laws would allow corporate to enter farming which would affect farmers. Gurnam Singh also attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi alleging that farmers would be the ultimate big sufferers.
Congress leader and Bharat Krishak Samaj state unit president Arun Yadav alleged that not only three new agriculture laws were against the farmers, but farmers land would ultimately be controlled by the corporate world.
District rural Congress Committee president Rajesh Bharawa said that representatives of the 30 farmersí organisations attended the Kisan Mahapanchyat and interacted with farmers. MLAs, including Kantilal Bhuria, Harshvijay Gehlot, Manoj Chawla, city Congress president Mahendra Kataria were present.
Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh arrived on Wednesday evening and took part in the ìchaupalî at Ren Mau Chaupati and interacted with farmers.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)