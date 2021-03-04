Madhya Pradesh: No Congress flag at Kisan Mahapanchayat in Ratlam, Digvijaya Singh prefers to listen to farmers

Ratlam: A kisan mahapanchayat was held against three controversial farm laws in Delanpur village of Ratlam district on Thursday. For mahapanchayat a handful of foodgrain and Rs 5 from every farmerís house of the village was sought as protest against the three farm laws.

Sanyukta Sangharsha Samiti member Gurnam Singh, Dr Ajay Malaira from Delhi, Ramnarain Kusumaria from Delhi and former state Congress president Arun Yadav addressed the Kisan Mahapanchayat. There was no Congress flag at Kisan Mahapanchayat venue though it was arranged by Ratlam rural district Congress committee. Stateís former chief minister and senior Congress leader Digvijays Singh did not address the programme as he made it clear that he attended the Kisan Mahapanchayat just to listen to farmerís plight.