Madhya Pradesh: MP Tourism Board-CII hold virtual roundtable meeting; highlight benefits of investing in the tourism sector of state

BHOPAL: Working on the roadmap prepared towards ‘Atmanirbhar Madhya Pradesh’ vision of Chief Minister, MP Tourism Board along with Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) has organised a virtual roundtable meeting with investors based in the Gulf region for attracting investment in the Tourism sector of the state.
The session highlighted the benefits of investing in the tourism sector of Madhya Pradesh along with the Tourism Policy and Land Parcels, Heritage and other properties of board available on lease.
Managing Director, MP Tourism Board , Sheo Shekhar Shukla briefed the participating delegates on the efforts being made by the state Government to develop the tourism sector in the state. He added that MP is a state of immense tourism potential and investors should take advantage of this potential. He invited participating delegates to invest in the Tourism sector of the state and assured all the help from ‘MP Tourism Board’.
Additional managing director of the Board, Sonia Meena made a presentation and enlightened the virtual gathering about various incentives and subsidies available to investors for investing in the tourism industry of Madhya Pradesh and the different initiatives of ‘MP Tourism Board’ for supporting investors to develop tourism industry in the state.
Presentation was followed by a round of questions and answers where-in the team of the MP Tourism Board including A K Rajoria, director, MP Tourism Board and Suresh Jhariya, Joint Director, MP tourism Board addressed different queries of participating delegates. More than 25 investors from countries like Dubai, Bahrain, UAE, Kuwait, Oman and other Gulf countries took part in the meet.
