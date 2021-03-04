Madhya Pradesh: MP Tourism Board-CII hold virtual roundtable meeting; highlight benefits of investing in the tourism sector of state

BHOPAL: Working on the roadmap prepared towards ‘Atmanirbhar Madhya Pradesh’ vision of Chief Minister, MP Tourism Board along with Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) has organised a virtual roundtable meeting with investors based in the Gulf region for attracting investment in the Tourism sector of the state.

The session highlighted the benefits of investing in the tourism sector of Madhya Pradesh along with the Tourism Policy and Land Parcels, Heritage and other properties of board available on lease.

Managing Director, MP Tourism Board , Sheo Shekhar Shukla briefed the participating delegates on the efforts being made by the state Government to develop the tourism sector in the state. He added that MP is a state of immense tourism potential and investors should take advantage of this potential. He invited participating delegates to invest in the Tourism sector of the state and assured all the help from ‘MP Tourism Board’.