Madhya Pradesh: Thousands bid a teary farewell to Nandu Bhaiya, CM Shivraj, ministers and MPs reach hometown Shahpur

Burhanpur: Khandwa - Burhanpur member of parliament and ex-state BJP president Nandkumar Singh Chauhan on Wednesday was consigned to holy flame in presence of thousands of supporters and well wishers at his ancestral village Shahpur in Burhanpur district. He was cremated at his agriculture farm with full state honour.

Chauhan breathed his last at the Medanta Hospital in Gurgaon on Tuesday. The sixty-eight-year-old Chauhan was afflicted with the coronavirus on January 11.

State chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, BJP state president Vishnu Dutt Sharma, Union minister Narendra Singh Tomar, Thawarchand Gehlot, Faggansingh Kulaste, ex-Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, ex-Congress state president Arun Yadav and many other party heavyweights bid a teary farewell to Nimar regionís party stalwart leader.