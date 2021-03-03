Madhya Pradesh: Thousands bid a teary farewell to Nandu Bhaiya, CM Shivraj, ministers and MPs reach hometown Shahpur

Burhanpur: Khandwa - Burhanpur member of parliament and ex-state BJP president Nandkumar Singh Chauhan on Wednesday was consigned to holy flame in presence of thousands of supporters and well wishers at his ancestral village Shahpur in Burhanpur district. He was cremated at his agriculture farm with full state honour.
Chauhan breathed his last at the Medanta Hospital in Gurgaon on Tuesday. The sixty-eight-year-old Chauhan was afflicted with the coronavirus on January 11.
State chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, BJP state president Vishnu Dutt Sharma, Union minister Narendra Singh Tomar, Thawarchand Gehlot, Faggansingh Kulaste, ex-Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, ex-Congress state president Arun Yadav and many other party heavyweights bid a teary farewell to Nimar regionís party stalwart leader.
Chauhan's son Harshavardhan Singh Chauhan performed last rites and lit pyre. As a tribute, people of Burhanpur and Shahpur voluntarily keep their business establishments closed for a day.
Chauhan funeral procession began at around 1 pm with Chief Minister Chouhan and other party leaders turned pallbearer at the funeral procession which concluded at Dhamangaon road situated agriculture farm of Chauhan at 4 pm.
Later, a condolence meet was held in which not just from BJP, but many workers and leaders of Congress also participated.
During condolence meet Chief Minister Chouhan announced that Khandwa Medical College, Burhanpur new district hospital, Shahpur Nagar Panchayat and the proposed sugarcane training centre will be named after Nandkumari Singh Chauhan.