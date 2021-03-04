Madhya Pradesh: Mumbai court orders to freeze property worth Rs 1.3 crore of drug smuggler Mahavir under SAFEMA

Neemuch: Mumbai court passed an order to freeze movable and immovable property worth Rs 1.3 crore of drug smuggler Mahavir alias Fatehlal Nagda under Smuggling and Foreign Exchange Manipulators (Forfeiture of Property Act) (SAFEMA).

Superintendent of police Suraj Verma mentioned that as per the directions of the chief minister under a special campaign against goons, mafia and peddlers, all of the officers of the district have been directed to take motion towards the gunda/mafia and the accused concerned in drug trafficking.

The assessment of the movable and immovable property of Mahavir Nagda from unlawful earnings has been completed. According to this, Mahavir Nagda, a resident of Bisalwas village under Bamnia tehsil in Neemuch district has 5,000 square feet residential land in Girdoda village, which is covered by four walls and two rooms. The price is Rs. 3,84,144.

Pushpabai, wife of Mahavir owns two houses with a total area of around 1200 square feet and has a market value of around Rs 60 lakh, 0.780 hectares of agricultural land in Bisalwas village with market value Rs 10.23 lakh, 1.83 hectares agricultural land in Ratadia village with a market value around Rs 20.5 lakh, one tractor of Rs six lakh.

Shantilal Lal, a resident of Bijalwai Bamnia owns 0.99 hectare agricultural land worth Rs 13.12 lakh, Murarilal Nagda, a resident Bisalwas Bamnia owns a Mahindra Scorpio worth Rs 15 lakh and Shankar Lal, a resident Bisalwas Bamnia owns a motor cycle Bajaj Pulsar worth Rs 80,000.

According to which Section 68-E of the NDPS Act 1985 of the property of Rs 1.3 crore earned by Nagda from unlawful mean and a report for freezing unlawful property.

All property freezing order dated February 26, 2021 issued under Section 68F (2) of NDPS Act 1985 by the SAFEMA Court, Mumbai as per above talked about a movable and immovable property which has been acquired by accused Mahavir Nagda and his household.