Madhya Pradesh: Neemuch Administration Reclaims Govt Land With Help Of Police

Madhya Pradesh: Neemuch Administration Reclaims Government Land Local Police Assitance | FP Photo

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): In a joint operation carried out with the help of the local police team, the administration reclaimed government land on Survey No 384/1, located on the Airport Road, falls under Jaisinghpur Gram Panchayat in the district, on Saturday.

The authorities had previously served notices to those who erected illegal structures on the government, but they did not pay attention. On Saturday afternoon, the local administration and police team rushed to the spot and removed all the illegal structures to reclaim government land.

Naib tehsildar Sanjay Malviya who was present at the spot along with his team, said, some people had illegally placed shanties on government land falls under the Jaisinghpur Gram Panchayat. Not only this, there was encroachment by building a house.

Whose complaint was received by the collector. Eviction orders had also been made in September 2023. After this, the administration issued notices to the encroachers several times. But did not respond to the notice. Not only this, the encroachment was not even removed. After this strict action was taken.

Officials claimed that when no action was taken in the months of December and January after the elections, the encroachers thought that everyone had forgotten. After this, they started encroaching more land.

On Saturday, when Collector Dinesh Jain asked questions and answers from the Revenue Department staff about the notice given earlier and the action taken, the Tehsildar and others remembered this. After this, the government immediately arrived with JCB and started the process of removing the encroachment from 11 am onwards.