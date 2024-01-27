MP: 58 Students Of Govt School Fall Sick After Consuming Laddoos At R-Day Function

Representative pic | Photo Credit: ANI

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): As many as 58 children fell sick due to suspected food poisoning after having meal following the Republic Day function at a government school in Madhya Pradesh's Rewa district, an official said on Friday.

The condition of most of them was stable while one girl has been admitted to a government hospital here, he said.

Children complaint vomiting after consuming laddoos

The children were served poori-sabzi and laddoos after the flag-hoisting ceremony at the school, located at Peadri in Sirmaur area, said district chief medical and health officer (CMHO) Dr K L Namdeo.

Many of them began to feel uneasy with some complaining of vomiting and loose motions, he said.

Team of doctors called from Kusha Bhau Thakre district hospital & Govt Shyam Shah Medical College

The children were rushed to the local community health center. As the condition of one of the girls turned serious, she was taken to the Government Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital in Rewa where she was undergoing treatment, Dr Namdeo said.

The condition of the remaining children was stable and a team of doctors from Kusha Bhau Thakre district hospital and Government Shyam Shah Medical College has been called up for providing better treatment, CMHO Dr KL Namdeo added.