75th Republic Day: Madhya Pradesh's Women Empowering Tableau Wins Hearts On Kartavya Path (WATCH)

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The 'heart of India' won thousands of hearts on Kartavya Path as it showcased its tableaux highlighting women's empowerment on the occasion of 75th Republic Day on Friday.

Madhya Pradesh's tableau exhibited the 'self-reliant and progressive’ women of the state. The tableau portrayed the women of all walks of life—from a female pilot to small town women weaving the state's pride with Chanderi and the idol of 'Lahari Bai' leading the Millet Mission for India. All showing how state government schemes helped women achieve financial independence.

#WATCH | The #RepublicDay2024 tableau of Madhya Pradesh takes part in the parade.



The tableau portrays the 'Self-reliant and progressive; women of the state.

The tableau’s front was adorned with the statue of the first woman fighter pilot of the Indian Air Force, Avani Chaturvedi of Madhya Pradesh’s Rewa district along with a fighter plane model.

In the middle section, the tableau featured the indigenous art and culture of Madhya Pradesh with its globally known Chanderi, Maheshwari and Bagh Print sarees.

The last part of the tableau featured a mural painted by Gond tribal artist 'Padma Shri’ Durga Bai and a stone carving created by a female artisan.

Lahari Bai, the "Millet Woman of India" from the Dindori district of Madhya Pradesh, and the ambassador of the Millet Mission for India were depicted in the tableau's back. The lowest part of the float was decorated with murals depicting women made of millets.

Women from the 'Malwa' region were also visible throughout the tableau, representing the lively culture of the state with their traditional dance performances.