 MP CM Mohan Yadav Unfurls Tricolour In Ujjain, Announces To Develop Chitrakoot As Religious Tourist Hub (WATCH)
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP CM Mohan Yadav Unfurls Tricolour In Ujjain, Announces To Develop Chitrakoot As Religious Tourist Hub (WATCH)

MP CM Mohan Yadav Unfurls Tricolour In Ujjain, Announces To Develop Chitrakoot As Religious Tourist Hub (WATCH)

While reading the CM message at the programme, Mohan Yadav extended gratitude towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Kajal KumariUpdated: Friday, January 26, 2024, 11:16 AM IST
article-image
MP CM Mohan Yadav Unfurls Tricolour In Ujjain, Expresses Gratitude To PM Modi | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): In a first, newly appointed Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, Mohan Yadav hoisted the national flag at Ujjain’s Dussehra Maidan on the occasion of Republic Day. The CM unfurled the tricolour following a salute from the parade by the armed forces.

Extending gratitude to PM Modi, CM asserted the slogan, "MP ke Mann mein Modi." He announced plans to develop Chitrakoot, a small forest town where Lord Rama spent most of his time during his 14-year-old exile, as a religious tourist hub.

FP Photo

Highlights from the Republic Day Event

'Vikas Bharat Sankal Yatra benefits many'

CM Mohan Yadav extended gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “Under the leadership of Modi Ji, 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas' has become the body of democracy, whereas Ramrajya has become its soul.”

He continued, “I am happy to say that more than 50 lakh people in Madhya Pradesh have benefited through the Vikas Bharat Sankalp Yatra.”

Chitrakoot to be made religious tourism destination

During his speech, CM Yadav announced that the state administration has made the decision to elevate Chitrakoot to the status of a premier destination for religious tourism.

He said, "Every year, a "Ramayan Mela" will be organised at Chitrakoot. Also, beneficiaries of the CM Teerth Darshan Yojana will get to travel to Ayodhya for a pilgrimage."

FP Photo

Mohan Yadav honours freedom fighters

CM also honoured the freedom fighters and those who participated in struggle during Emergency period.

About Vikas Bharat Sankalp Yatra

Vikas Bharat Sankalp Yatra is a Prime Minister Scheme aiming to raise awareness related to various schemes launched by centre such as Ujjwala Yojana, PM SVANidhi, PM Suraksha Bima, Ayushman Bharat, and more to provide various government benefits available at ground level.

The Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra has captured India's attention in great maginitude by gathering in over 15 crore eager participants. The enormous number of participants demonstrates the Yatra's ability to provide a cohesive route towards a prosperous and diverse India. The historic Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra aims to guarantee that all government programs are fully implemented throughout the country.

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh: Baba Mahakal Decorated With Tricolour On Republic Day In Ujjain
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP CM Mohan Yadav Unfurls Tricolour In Ujjain, Announces To Develop Chitrakoot As Religious Tourist...

MP CM Mohan Yadav Unfurls Tricolour In Ujjain, Announces To Develop Chitrakoot As Religious Tourist...

MP: International Para Swimmer Satyendra Singh Lohia To Receive Padma Shri Award

MP: International Para Swimmer Satyendra Singh Lohia To Receive Padma Shri Award

MP: BJP To Win Bundelkhand Lok Sabha Seat By 5L Votes, Says MLA Bhupendra Singh

MP: BJP To Win Bundelkhand Lok Sabha Seat By 5L Votes, Says MLA Bhupendra Singh

MP: Narmadapuram Collector Appeals To Girls To Work Hard, Remain Confident

MP: Narmadapuram Collector Appeals To Girls To Work Hard, Remain Confident

Republic Day Today: Pangasius, Cheetahs, City Of Music At Bhopal's Lal Parade Ground

Republic Day Today: Pangasius, Cheetahs, City Of Music At Bhopal's Lal Parade Ground