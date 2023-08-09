Madhya Pradesh: Nath To Worship Mahakal’s Palki In Ujjain | Representative image

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The sixth ride of Lord Mahakal in the Shravan month will be taken out next Monday. Former Chief Minister Kamal Nath will reach Ujjain for darshan and worship of the ride.

He will directly return to Bhopal after worshipping at Ramghat in the evening. With elections just a few months away, Kamal Nath will also be seen engrossed in devotion to Shiva.

On August 14, he will participate in the procession leaving the Mahakal temple and worship Lord Mahakal. Regarding the programme schedule that has come to the Congress office so far, city Congress committee president Ravi Bhadoria said that Kamal Nath will leave from Bhopal at 3.30 pm by helicopter.

He will land at the helipad at 4.15 pm and will directly come to Ramghat of Kshipra River. After stopping here for an hour and consecrating the ride, he will leave for Bhopal at 5.30 pm. Recently, CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan also participated in the third ride of Mahakal temple.

While being CM, Kamal Nath had arrived to join the fifth ride of the month of Saawan on August 19, 2019. During this, he also gave a shoulder to the palanquin after anointing worship in the sabha mandapam.

