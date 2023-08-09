MP: Man Gets 20-Year Rigorous Imprisonment For Raping Minor On Pretext Of Marriage In Dhar | Representative Image

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): A special court on Tuesday sentenced a man to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment (RI) for raping a minor girl on pretext of marriage in 2022.

The man identified as Jitendra Solanki (25) under Pithampur police station limits in Dhar district was convicted under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and was also fined Rs 1k by the court of POCSO judge,failing which he will have to spend more years in the jail.

ADPO Archana Dangi said that convict Jitendra had raped the minor girl when she was sleeping with her family along Chambal River camp. According to the prosecution, the victim’s father lodged a complaint stating that his daughter went missing on May 15, 2022 based on which the Pithampur police registered a case and rescued the victim on May 17.

It was revealed that the accused raped minor girl on the pretext of marriage and even threatened her not to disclose the matter to anyone and warned her that she could face dire consequences if she does so. Considering the testimonies of witnesses along with other substantial evidences, the special court sentenced the man to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment.