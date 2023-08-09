 Bhopal: Man Posing As Collector Arrested From Jabalpur
He edited the photograph and posted them on the social media in which he was meeting political leaders and administrative officers.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, August 09, 2023, 12:24 AM IST
Bhopal: Man Posing As Collector Arrested From Jabalpur | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A man who posed as collector of Narsinghpur district was arrested by Jabalpur police on Tuesday.

The police said that the accused identified as Rahul Giri of Gondia was claiming himself as an IAS officer. He shared many fake posts on his social media account related to his connection with the administrative officer.

Tilwara police station in-charge Farita Barman said a week ago the accused claimed that he had got selected and will take charge of Narsinghpur district as collector.

The news spread like wildfire and people started wishing for the success and also started holding parties for him. The matter reached Narsinghpur. The tehsildar came to Jabalpur to verify the claim and he found that the accused is spreading fake information.

The tehsildar approached the police and filed a complaint. The police registered the case and arrested the accused.

