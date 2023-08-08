Bhopal: Court Awards 1-Year Rigorous Imprisonment For Eve-Teasing | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bhopal District and Sessions Court on Tuesday convicted a man and sentenced him to one year of rigorous imprisonment (RI) for eve-teasing.

In another case, TRC (till rising of the court) was awarded for abusing girl and hitting her head with a stick. Judicial Magistrate First Class Puja Borasi passed both the orders.

According to assistant district prosecution officer Jyoti Khujur, complainant was in private job in April 2015.

When she was returning home, Atulesh Kumar of Ashoka Garden tried to hold her hand with malafide intention and demanded her mobile phone number. When she raised alarm, neighbours rushed to her but accused fled. A case was registered under Section 354 of IPC.

In second case, complainant was on way to purchase milk in Kolar in February 2015. Ramji and Pappi abused her. When she protested, they hit her head by stick, causing head injury.

A case was registered under Sections 294, 323/34 of IPC against Ramji and Pappi. The court convicted both and asked them to keep standing in the court for the whole day (TRC), that is, till all the proceedings of the day ended.