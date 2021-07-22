Madhya Pradesh: Mutilated body of man found alongside a pond in Sehore, police suspect murder

Sehore: Mandi police station team recovered a body of a youth lying on the banks of the pond located at Bijori under Mandi police station of the district headquarters.

After being informed by the locals, the police reached the spot and recovered the body and sent it for autopsy. Police have started investigation after establishing the case.

Prima facie it appears to be a case of murder. The face of the deceased was mutilated by dogs and ants, due to which the body could not be recognized.

As per Mandi police, the body of Rajesh alias Dharmendra Rathore, 38, former sarpanch, was found on Thursday on the banks of the pond of Bijori under Mandi police station.

As per locals, the deceased Dharmendra had left his wife, who is currently living in his maternal house with two children, and was living with another married woman. He worked in a brick kiln and was in the business of selling wood. Swaroop Rathore, the father of the deceased, told the police that three days ago there was a dispute with a wood pit operator regarding the transaction of money, and threatened me and my son of life.