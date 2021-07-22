Madhya Pradesh: Mutilated body of man found alongside a pond in Sehore, police suspect murder

Sehore: Mandi police station team recovered a body of a youth lying on the banks of the pond located at Bijori under Mandi police station of the district headquarters.
After being informed by the locals, the police reached the spot and recovered the body and sent it for autopsy. Police have started investigation after establishing the case.
Prima facie it appears to be a case of murder. The face of the deceased was mutilated by dogs and ants, due to which the body could not be recognized.
As per Mandi police, the body of Rajesh alias Dharmendra Rathore, 38, former sarpanch, was found on Thursday on the banks of the pond of Bijori under Mandi police station.
As per locals, the deceased Dharmendra had left his wife, who is currently living in his maternal house with two children, and was living with another married woman. He worked in a brick kiln and was in the business of selling wood. Swaroop Rathore, the father of the deceased, told the police that three days ago there was a dispute with a wood pit operator regarding the transaction of money, and threatened me and my son of life.
Was missing since Wednesday night
As per police, Dharmendra was missing since Wednesday night and was last seen with Rachna, who was living with him. After that Dharmendra's body was found near the brick kiln in the morning. His bike was lying in the field at some distance from the spot.
Suspicion of murder
As per DSP Manoj Mishra, the police is coming out with various angles. The face of the body is mutilated, suspecting of murder. On the other hand, it cannot be ruled out that the youth may have been murdered elsewhere and his body was brought here and dumped. At present the police is investigating the matter. Deceased Dharmendra had left his wife Rekha and two children long ago, while living illegally with the wife of another youth of the village, who had not divorced her husband.
The police is investigating on several points. Things like illicit relations of the deceased, land property, exchange of rupees are coming to the fore. The family of the deceased had a dispute with a Pitha operator in the past. The deceased was living illegally with a woman, her husband is also being contacted, who is currently in Rajasthan. At the same time, the police is also looking for the young man who was last seen with the deceased.
