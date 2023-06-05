 Madhya Pradesh: Muktibodh takes a dig on critics of India, Indianness & Hindutva
Madhya Pradesh: Muktibodh takes a dig on critics of India, Indianness & Hindutva

The areas of curriculum, arts and literature are being made the centre of anti-Hindutva discourse.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, June 05, 2023, 12:30 PM IST
article-image
FP Photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS)’s Central Region’s 21-day second year (general) training camp which was going on in Lokmanya Tilak Vidyalaya premises concluded with an open programme at Kshir Sagar Maidan here on Sunday evening. On this occasion, RSS’ Madhya Kshetra vice-president Hemant Muktibodh said that today there is a need for society to be aware of its surroundings. Efforts are being made to create a distorted discourse about India, Indianness and Hindutva in the society.

The areas of curriculum, arts and literature are being made the centre of anti-Hindutva discourse. Instead of seeing the Hindu society as a holistic unit, it is being portrayed as a society divided into castes, classes and categories.

As a result of this thinking, the work of daily branch and different types of sections began in the Sangh. He said that volunteers discharge their positive role in the society after receiving physical and intellectual training and values of collectivity and symbiosis in the sections of the Sangh.

With the participation of the society, the service work of volunteers has presented examples of social change and upliftment.

Chief guest Deepak Jatav, senior social worker, also addressed trainee volunteers. Charanjit Singh Kalra, the commanding officer of the training camp and Yogesh Bhargava, Ujjain metropolitan co-organiser were also present. 326 trainee volunteers from different provinces of the central region had arrived for training in the 21-day Sangh Shiksha Varg.

The volunteers were given physical as well as intellectual training by 46 teachers.  In the closing stages, volunteers demonstrated Nirudha, Dand Yuddha, Dand Sanchalan, Pyramid, Dand Samata, Yoga and Asanas in a manifest programne.

