Madhya Pradesh: Mahakal Lok's Saptrishi idols were made of less durable FRP, reveals Ujjain DM after winds damage statues

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The Saptrishi idols that collapsed due to strong winds Ujjain's Mahakal Lok Temple were made of Fibre-reinforced plastic (FRP) which does not have a long-lasting durability, reveals Ujjain DM Kumar Purushottam.

He said these FRP idols were just temporary and the plan was to replace them with stone statues as ordered by Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

On the other hand, the Congress alleged that the idols were made of cheap 'Chinese' materials, alleging corruption in the case.

On May 28, due to strong winds blowing at a speed of 12 km per hour in Ujjain city, the idols of six of the seven sages installed in Shri Mahakal lok fell from the pedestal and were broken.