Madhya Pradesh: Monitoring committee to ensure timely payment of government teachers salaries

Indore: For the first time, a monitoring committee consisting of eight senior officers has been formed to ensure timely payment of salaries to lakhs of government teachers across the state.
The committee will also monitor and investigate the department for the negligence in salary distribution and submit its report to the government.
Teachers from primary, secondary to high school and higher secondary levels across the state are upset over the negligence in salary distribution for the last several months. Teachers are getting salaries at intervals of two-three, three-three months.
Before the enforcement of new salary distribution system, teachers would receive their salary in their bank accounts before the 10th of every month. However, due to new online system and process of distribution of pay and the financial condition of the education department, government school teachers were not getting time payments. This led to several protests and complaints to the department.
All the teachers and other staff associations expressed their fury quoting negligence of the department in distribution of salaries. Hence, the complaints and protests continued affecting the work of senior officials of education department.
Hence, to solve the issues, the committee has been formed.
In Indore, the department has formed a committee that includes various officials from different levels including Joint Director (JD) of Education Department, Deputy Director Accountant, Computer Programmer and officials who supervise the work of salary distribution. This committee will oversee all the payment processes and keep an eye out for negligence in the distribution of salaries. Further, it will ensure timely remuneration to the teachers.
“The system will again come back on track, will see its work, and will also prepare a report of where there is negligence in this work,” Manish Verma, JD, said. This committee is formed on the orders of Joint Director, Finance, Public Education.