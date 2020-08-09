Madhya Pradesh: Monitoring committee to ensure timely payment of government teachers salaries

Indore: For the first time, a monitoring committee consisting of eight senior officers has been formed to ensure timely payment of salaries to lakhs of government teachers across the state.

The committee will also monitor and investigate the department for the negligence in salary distribution and submit its report to the government.

Teachers from primary, secondary to high school and higher secondary levels across the state are upset over the negligence in salary distribution for the last several months. Teachers are getting salaries at intervals of two-three, three-three months.

Before the enforcement of new salary distribution system, teachers would receive their salary in their bank accounts before the 10th of every month. However, due to new online system and process of distribution of pay and the financial condition of the education department, government school teachers were not getting time payments. This led to several protests and complaints to the department.