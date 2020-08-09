Indore: Congress leader Jitu Patwari booked for tweeting controversial photo of PM Narendra Modi

Indore: City police on Sunday booked former higher education minister Jitu Patwari for posting a controversial photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

An FIR against Patwari was registered in Chhatripura Police Station on the basis of a complaint lodged by BJP city President Gaurav Ranadive on Saturday evening.

BJP leaders led by city president Gaurav Ranadive, Member of Parliament Shankar Lalwani, MLA Ramesh Mendola, Akash Vijayvargiya, and Malini Gaud had lodged a written complaint against Patwari with DIG Harinarayanchari Mishra to act against Patwari under the sections of IT Act and to arrest him for hurting the sentiments of people.

“Patwari had posted a controversial photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his official twitter handle in which the PM is shown with a bowl in his hand. The picture is tempered and the original picture is of the time when the PM was in Ayodhya for Ramjanmbhoomi Pujan,” Ranadive said.

He also alleged that Patwari has hurt the sentiments of thousands of people and also tried to defame the Prime Minister of the country.

Police have registered an FIR against the former minister under sections 188 and 464 of IPC.