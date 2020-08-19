Madhya Pradesh: Man pedals 105 km to ensure his son writes board exam

Dhar: When the going gets tough the tough gets going seems to be the mantra for the people who are being constantly tested by the Covid outbreak.

We all know about Bihar's Jyoti Kumari who pedaled more than 1,200 to reach home and now a 38-year-old labourer from small Baydipur in Manawar tehsil of Dhar district has done something similar to ensure that his 15-year-old son Ashish gets to appear in board exam.

In the absence of regular means of transport- Shobharam pedaled from Manawar to Dhar district headquarters as papers for Class X and XII have started from Monday under state government’s Ruk Jana Nahi Yojna 2020. The scheme gives an opportunity to students to clear those subjects which they were unable to pass in the first attempt. On Tuesday it was high school’s mathematics exam.

Narrating his plight, Shobharam who has decided to stay in Dhar for the next few days as he had no choice due to the non-availability of vehicles to travel back to his native place back said his son is going to appear in mathematics on Tuesday, social science on Wednesday and English on Thursday at the Government Bhoj Girls School in Dhar.

Since all three papers are back to back, he had no option, but to stay in Dhar for the next three days.

Shobharam borrowed Rs 500 from a money lender in a village so that he could buy some food items said he had some flour and rice with him and somehow they will manage for the next three days. Once the exam over, they will be left for their place immediately so that they could reach home before late night.