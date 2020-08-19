Madhya Pradesh: Man pedals 105 km to ensure his son writes board exam

Dhar: When the going gets tough the tough gets going seems to be the mantra for the people who are being constantly tested by the Covid outbreak.
We all know about Bihar's Jyoti Kumari who pedaled more than 1,200 to reach home and now a 38-year-old labourer from small Baydipur in Manawar tehsil of Dhar district has done something similar to ensure that his 15-year-old son Ashish gets to appear in board exam.
In the absence of regular means of transport- Shobharam pedaled from Manawar to Dhar district headquarters as papers for Class X and XII have started from Monday under state government’s Ruk Jana Nahi Yojna 2020. The scheme gives an opportunity to students to clear those subjects which they were unable to pass in the first attempt. On Tuesday it was high school’s mathematics exam.
Narrating his plight, Shobharam who has decided to stay in Dhar for the next few days as he had no choice due to the non-availability of vehicles to travel back to his native place back said his son is going to appear in mathematics on Tuesday, social science on Wednesday and English on Thursday at the Government Bhoj Girls School in Dhar.
Since all three papers are back to back, he had no option, but to stay in Dhar for the next three days.
Shobharam borrowed Rs 500 from a money lender in a village so that he could buy some food items said he had some flour and rice with him and somehow they will manage for the next three days. Once the exam over, they will be left for their place immediately so that they could reach home before late night.
Like any other parent, Shobharam wants to make his son an officer. About how it all started, he said that his son failed in three subjects in high school board exams. As soon as he came to know about state government Ruk Jana Nahi Yojna 2020, he has decided that he will go to any extent so that his son could get the benefit of this and save his year.
As soon as his son got his admit card for the exam, initially, he was a bit nervous as the exam centre was about 105 kilometres away from their native place, and amid ongoing pandemic, there is no bus or other mean of transport available to travel such long distance.
However, giving up is not an option for gritty people like him. I’ve decided to take my son up to exam hall on the bicycle and on Monday I’ve borrowed some money from the money lender in the village, repaired my bicycle and moved towards Dhar at 12 mid-night.
At 4 am, we reached Mandu and at 7.45 am, well 15-minutes ahead we reached infront of exam centre in Dhar.
Though its very tiring journey, but Shobharam is jubilant with joy as he reached his destination on time. “I forgot all my tiredness as soon as I saw my son entering the exam hall. For next three-day, I will stay in Dhar might be under open sky or some other place. We had enough food and will manage,” Shobharam added.
When contacted district education officer Dinesh Dubey attempted to dodge the question saying that Ashish and his father Shobharam came to Dhar on a motorcycle. Dubey claimed that Ashish and his father came to Manawar from their native village on a bicycle and later they took one of their relatives help to cover 105 kilometre distance.
