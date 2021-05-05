Madhya Pradesh: Mamata Banerjee is a leader of the country, says former CM Kamal Nath

Indore: Veteran Congress leader Kamal Nath on Wednesday described West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee as the "leader of the country" who defeated all her opponents, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Central agencies like the CBI and the ED, in the recently-held Assembly elections in West Bengal.

When asked by reporters on the possibility of the TMC supremo being pitted against the prime minister in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the Madhya Pradesh Congress president said the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) would decide its electoral face at an appropriate time.

"Banerjee is the leader of our country today. She has become the Chief Minister of West Bengal for the third time in a row. She has reached this stage after a tough fight in the unprecedented assembly election," he said.

Nath said Banerjee had to fight against the Central government, PM Modi, his ministers, as well as the CBI, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Income Tax Department.

"Yet she has kicked all them away ('sabko lath markar bhaga diya')," he said.