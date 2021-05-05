My team and I will fight corona no matter how long the fight is, says Bhikangaon medical officer in Madhya Pradesh

Bhikangaon (Khargone district, Madhya Pradesh): Tuesday proved auspicious for the town as four Covid patients were discharged from the Covid centre here after becoming infection-free.
This encouraged health workers and corona warriors to face the situation courageously and give their best. Those discharged included a couple above 60 years of age.
All the patients became healthy in 7 days. "When we came here, we came with fear of death. But now at the time of returning, we are going with hope of living normal lives. Our doctors are amazing and other staffers are no less as they boosted our morale. We salute everyone,” the elderly couple said along with those discharged.
We will rest after defeating corona: BMO
Block Medical Officer Dr SS Jatav said they will rest only after defeating the coronavirus. “When a patient gets cured, we all forget fatigue and get new strength for fighting the fatal virus and feel invigorated to work more for them. My team and I will fight the virus courageously and won’t bother how long the fight may be,” Dr Jatav added.
To win the battle against Covid-19, Dr Gaurishankar Tawde, Dr Sapna Sanvre, chief medical and health officer Dr Shankutla Dhondale, Ajudhya Masre, Kirtibala Solanki, Puja Vasure, Dr GN Lahane, Dr Sanjay Birla and Sarita Kaushal are playing a key role.
