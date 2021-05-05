Indore: Centre, Madhya Pradesh government failed to stop Covid deaths, says Kamal Nath

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Senior Congress leader Kamal Nath on Wednesday held the Centre and the Madhya Pradesh governments responsible for the COVID-19 fatalities which he attributed to the failure to take timely measures to deal with the "second wave" of the pandemic.

“Should we blame the public for the deaths due to COVID-19? Both the Centre and the state governments led by the BJP are responsible for the fatalities. They are playing politics over dead bodies. They have no concern for the common people,” Nath told reporters here.

He said the national and international media had been alerting about the second wave of coronavirus for the last three months, but no preparations were made in advance. "..Rather India was exporting medical oxygen and Remdesivir injections that time,” the Madhya Pradesh Congress chief said.