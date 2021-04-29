Madhya Pradesh: Remdesivir injections given to BJP workers, they’re black marketing it: Kamal Nath

Bhopal: Congress state president and former chief minister Kamal Nath took a feedback meeting on Covid situation from the district presidents of his party on Thursday. Nath was told that Remdesivir injections were given to the BJP workers and common patients were left to suffer.

Nath organised an online meeting with Congress district presidents and other senior office-bearers to take feedback from the ground. He also assessed how Congress workers were helping people in the time of crisis.

According to the feedback from district presidents, the Remdesivir injections were distributed mostly to the BJP workers. Moreover, reports also came in that most of the people engaged in black marketing of the life saving injections were BJP workers.

A district party president said that almost from all districts complains were received that medicines were not available. Neither beds nor oxygen are available and people are dying unattended.

Some district presidents asked Nath for help in supplying injections to their districts.

Pays tribute to Mandvi Chouhan Kalawati Bhuria

Congress state chief Nath and other senior leaders paid tributes to state president of the party’s women wing, Mandvi Chouhan, who succumbed to coronavirus on Thursday. Mandvi was hospitalised and in ICU for past couple of days after detecting positive for corona.

Tributes were also paid to Congress MLA Kalawati Bhuria and former MLA from Dewas Rajendra Singh Baghel who had died of corona in recently.